Evacuation Order Issued For South Carolina Coast Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian
Thursday morning, Hurricane Dorian is making its way up the Southeastern coast and has been upgraded to a category 3 hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center is warning of life-threatening storm surge along hundreds of miles of the east coast.
Dorian's outer bands soaked Florida Wednesday and, now, the storm is taking a more direct aim at the Carolinas.
Forecasters say flooding is a major threat there with the potential for an eight-foot storm surge in parts of Charleston, South Carolina. The governor ordered the state's entire coast to evacuate.
As Dorian moves closer, some Charleston residents are moving to storm shelters.
The National Hurricane Center says Dorian still has the potential to make landfall Thursday or Friday. And hurricane warnings are now in place for northern Georgia up through southern Virginia.