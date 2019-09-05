Hurricane Dorian Leave Devastation In The Bahamas, Death Toll Expected To Rise
Hurricane Dorian has left massive devastation and destruction in The Bahamas, and the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.
Rescue crews are still struggling to reach Dorian's victims in the hardest hit parts of the Bahamas.
The Health Minister in the Bahamas says the death toll is now at 20 and is expected to rise even more.
Relief is now starting to come in.
The Bahamian government sent hundreds of police and marines to the hardest hit areas along with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Britain's Royal Navy, and relief organizations like the U.N. and Red Cross are all working to rush food and medicine to survivors.
Wednesday night, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas thanked the international community for its response-- especially the U.S. government for what he called their "exceptional assistance."