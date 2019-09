The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said the woman who went missing from her Coweta-area home Wednesday has been found safe.

Edith Elaine Benson left her residence near 131st and 241st around 8:30 a.m. and was located by Tulsa Police Thursday.

Benson has Alzheimer's Disease and a history of walking away from her home.

