News
Rock Fire Department Holds 28th Annual Auction Saturday
Thursday, September 5th 2019, 12:39 PM CDT
Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Rock Fire Department is hosting its 28th annual fundraising auction Saturday, September 7. The department is located on Highway 97 about 10 miles north of Sand Springs.
Fire Chief Charley Pearson said they have a wide variety of items that will be for sale. He mentioned a covered tent crowded with furniture, a large set of vintage Frankoma dishes, unopened Star Wars toys and items that were recovered from an old schoolhouse that had to be torn down.
Other items include tools, trailers, a mechanic's lift, cattle panels and much more.
Pearson said they will have cooling stations set up with plenty of shade.
You can preview the sale items Friday then show back up for the sale at 8:30 a.m