Suspect Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Following Standoff In Shawnee
Thursday, September 5th 2019, 12:59 PM CDT
A suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff in Shawnee, according to police.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon near Kickapoo and Benedict.
Three nearby schools -- Shawnee High School, Jim Thorpe Academy and Jefferson Elementary -- were placed on lockdown due to the standoff.
Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier.
Officers went to a home to question a person about the crash but shots were fired at police, prompting the standoff.
Police identified the suspect as Brandon Goodin and confirmed he died inside the home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.