A suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff in Shawnee, according to police. 

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near Kickapoo and Benedict. 

Three nearby schools -- Shawnee High School, Jim Thorpe Academy and Jefferson Elementary -- were placed on lockdown due to the standoff.  

Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier.

Officers went to a home to question a person about the crash but shots were fired at police, prompting the standoff. 

Police identified the suspect as Brandon Goodin and confirmed he died inside the home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

