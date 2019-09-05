News
No Jail Time For Tulsa Teen Who Attacked & Robbed Elderly Woman
TULSA, Oklahoma - "I want her to suffer the consequences, the max allowed by the law," said Martha, a robbery victim.
A Tulsa woman won't spend any time in prison for attacking and robbing an elderly woman.
In June, 18-year-old Cierra Bruton attacked 84-year-old Martha as she walked onto her front porch, then stole her purse. On Thursday, Bruton pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery. A judge then gave her a seven-year deferred sentence.
That means Bruton won't spend any time in jail, but could be sent to prison if she breaks any law in the next seven years.