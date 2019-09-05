News
'Faces Of Iron Gate' Portraits On Display Now In Tulsa
Thursday, September 5th 2019, 5:35 PM CDT
Updated:
They are the faces of some of the people living in our community who are hungry, and living every day not knowing where their next meal will come from.
Those are just some of the pictures in a new portrait series called "The Faces Of Iron Gate." It's an annual hunger awareness campaign by the food kitchen, Iron Gate. It's on display now at the Tulsa Central Library.
Executive Director Carrie Vesely Henderson appeared on News On 6 at 4 to discuss the art exhibit. She said the people volunteered to put a human face on the problem of hunger and homelessness.
"There's a story behind every plate," she said.
