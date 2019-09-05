Oologah-Talala Schools Hope To Receive Bond For School Repair
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - Oologah-Talala Public Schools are trying to pass a bond package that would help them with repairs.
Oologah-Talala Superintendent Max Tanner says the leak in the roof of the Upper Elementary has gotten so bad, it flooded two of his classrooms, something he says will only get worse.
“The roofing issues we have right now are some major expenses,” said Tanner.
Early voting started Thursday in Green Country for next Tuesday’s special election.
He’s hoping to change that with a big vote on Tuesday. Residents will be voting on two separate bond packages of about $10.3 million. With that money, Tanner says the district hopes to fill multiple needs in addition to the roof.
“That goes from remodeling looking at energy efficiencies such as HVAC and LED lighting.”
They also need new buses.
A tornado in 1991 damaged their fleet and forced the district to replace their buses, but the district still has a few of them still in service, and they’re past due to be replaced.
“We have 189 square mile district so a lot of picking up students out in the rural areas,” said Tanner.
Tanner says he’s been letting parents and others know, this is not projected to raise taxes.
“The reason of that is because we have a bond issue expiring and this would just be taking its place,” said Tanner.
The bond must pass with a supermajority meaning the district needs 60 percent of yes votes for it to pass.