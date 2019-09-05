News
Animal Acupuncture Clinic Help A Dog Learn How To Walk Again
TULSA, Oklahoma - Jack is a chocolate Lab who has a spinal nerve impingement, which has resulted in him having no movement in the hind legs.
He came to the Animal Acupuncture Clinic for his first treatment with Dr. Heather Owen.
“Here is a dog that was left on a chain, unable to get to his food or water," Owen said.
He was rescued and currently is in foster care and has a dog wheelchair to help him get around his backyard.
The staff at Animal Acupuncture believes they can help him re-learn to walk.
They’ll use hydro therapy and an underwater treadmill and acupuncture to attempt to reawaken those nerves and get him back on all four feet.
They say if it works they should be able to see some improvement in two or three weeks.