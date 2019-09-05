Tulsa Mother Closer To Finding Her Son's Murderers But Still Heartbroken
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa mother is speaking out tonight after officers say they arrested three people in connection with the death of her son.
Anthony Welch's mother says she doesn't understand how the young suspects could be capable of taking her son's life, and derailing hers.
Carol Berry has been wanting to know exactly what happened the night her son was killed. Now she has possible faces and names but the new information can't bring her son back.
"You need to stop and be able to have a clear mind and pray. Try to get peace," said Berry.
She sits in a room to pray, to process her son Anthony's murder, to try and find answers. She searches in the piles of papers from her son's house and in the memories from his childhood.
"I don't know how long he talked to this person, but he obviously trusted her and that is what got him killed," said Berry
On May 28th, Tulsa Police say Anthony Welch was shot and killed after being lured to a apartment complex, believing he was meeting a girl he met through a dating app. Police say 16-year-old Elijah Rowe and 15-year-old Sauntavia Crawford lured him there, robbed and shot him. Police also arrested Satreia Turner last night arrested for accessory after the fact.
"These are young people. Why did they choose a path like this," said Berry. "If somebody asked him for money, he would've gave it to them. They didn't have to kill him."
There is a lot Berry says she doesn't know about the night her son was murdered and the answers she has learned, haven’t brought her closure.
She says she is holding onto every memory she can. That is why Anthony's baby blanket is draped across her couch, that is why the signed soccer balls and photos from his funeral are still sitting on her fireplace.
"He was my child. My only child and there will be nobody like him," said Berry.
We are reporting the juveniles’ names because police tell us they expect both of them to be charged as adults.