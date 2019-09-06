At one time the country's biggest retailer, Sears declared bankruptcy in October amid slowing growth and weighed down by billions in debt. Lampert, the company's former CEO and largest shareholder, bought it and 425 stores in February in a bankruptcy auction.

In winning a judge's approval to buy what remained of Sears for $5.2 billion, Lampert touted his plan as a means of saving as many as 50,000 jobs and said he was setting aside funds to pay workers' severance.

The company reiterated that pledge in its statement on store closures last month. "As we promised, all eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corporation prior to that company's Chapter 11 filing in October 2018," Transformco stated at the time.

On Wednesday night, Costello declined to say whether laid-off workers would get severance.