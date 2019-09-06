Nearly $12 Million Allocated To Help Oklahomans Facing Opioid Addiction
TULSA, Oklahoma - The federal government is giving millions of dollars in funding to help Oklahomans dealing with opioid addiction.
This is just weeks after a judge ruled in favor of Oklahoma in the opioid trial in Cleveland County.
Almost $12 million dollars has been allocated to two separate agencies here in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Attorney General's office says that thousands of Oklahomans struggle with addiction daily…
Their office says that in the last 19 years there have been about 6,000 Oklahomans that have died from opioids.
Earlier this week, President Trump announced funds of $1.8 billion in federal money that will be used to fight opioid addiction across the country.
The Oklahoma Department of Health will see about $4.2 million of that to track the opioid overdoses.
Another $7.6 million has been awarded to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for treatment, prevention, and recovery programs for opioid abuse.
There is no word yet on when we'll start to see those recovery programs start for opioid abuse.