Northeastern Oklahomans Give Back With United Way's Day Of Caring
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thousands of people will take part in the United Way's 28th annual Day of Caring and they'll work on a variety of service projects around northeastern Oklahoma.
The United Way says more than 5,000 volunteers from northeastern Oklahoma will be involved in its Day of Caring.
The volunteers will work on one of nearly 450 community service projects -- anything from cleaning up neighborhoods and landscaping to school projects and working with the elderly.
The nonprofit says while a lot of people sign-up independently to serve, many people team up with their co-workers to volunteer.
The Day of Caring will officially start at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning when volunteers come together for a free breakfast and a special program at the VFW Post near Centennial Park. Then, those volunteers will head off to start serving at a number of sites, including Gathering Place and Tulsa Dream Center.