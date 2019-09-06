

The upper level ridge responsible for our recent heat wave will slowly weaken with time, but above normal temperatures are going to continue next week. Highs will still be holding firm in the 90s through Monday and Tuesday of next week.



A slightly more active weather pattern will set up just to our west later next week, which may send a few showers and slightly cooler weather towards Green Country eventually. But until then, we’ve still got several toasty days to go! Stay cool!