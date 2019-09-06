Steady September Heat Rolls Along For Green Country
Expect more of the same with plenty of sunshine, hot conditions, and light winds for our Friday. We’ll see highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s today. It’ll be a bit toasty this evening for high school football, with temps in the low 90s at kickoff and still in the 80s during the games.
A very weak boundary will drop into northeast Oklahoma early Saturday morning, but unfortunately it won’t help our temperatures very much. We’ll still rebound easily back into the mid 90s on Saturday and back to the upper 90s on Sunday. A few passing showers may brush the Oklahoma-Kansas state line on Sunday, but the better rain chances will likely stay further north into Kansas.
The upper level ridge responsible for our recent heat wave will slowly weaken with time, but above normal temperatures are going to continue next week. Highs will still be holding firm in the 90s through Monday and Tuesday of next week.
A slightly more active weather pattern will set up just to our west later next week, which may send a few showers and slightly cooler weather towards Green Country eventually. But until then, we’ve still got several toasty days to go! Stay cool!