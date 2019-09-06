News
Muskogee Police Release Names Of Officers Involved In Shooting Suspect
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -
Muskogee Police released the names of officers involved in a shooting Wednesday night. The suspect, Darnell Cox, survived his wounds.
Police said Cox threw a flaming Molotov cocktail at officers and at his own mother, and an officer shot him to stop him from hurting anyone.
Officers involved in the incident September 4 were Lt. Josh Jenkins, Lt. Matthew Burleson and Officer Brandon Bycroft.
Police said before the incident, Cox made a stop at a convenience store off Eastside Boulevard just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Officers said Cox stole a light and "oil treatment" liquid.
Burleson and Bycroft will return to work Friday, a news release said. Jenkins, who fired his service weapon, will be on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations into the shooting.