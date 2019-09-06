Bartlesville Police Arrest Community Known Man Accused Of Molestation
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police arrested a man that was well known in the community after they said he molested an 8-year-old child.
According to police, Arturo Garcia, who was arrested of complaints of child molestation, helped translate for several agencies around the community. He ecen translated for the police department.
Detectives said the child told them that Garcia touched her inappropriately and then made her touch him as well. Detectives also said that the child said Garcia never threatened to hurt her.
Police said they moved quickly with the case because they didn't want Garcia in public much longer.
"He moved very quickly. For the first time he was alone with this girl, to the grooming process, how fast he moved in to do that...it showed that he had done this before," said Bartlesville Police Officer Denver Miller.
The arrest affidavit said that Garcia has denied these claims but police have said another possible victim has came forward. It also stated that Garcia said if he did touch the child inappropriately, he did it by accident.
Garcia has since bonded out of jail.