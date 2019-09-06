Mannford Police Call Case Of Elder Abuse 'Sick & Sadistic'
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Mannford Police are investigating what they are calling a "sick and sadistic" elderly abuse case. The police chief said he is frustrated and believes action could have been taken earlier this summer to stop the abuse.
“I was shocked, appalled, disgusted, and angry,” said Diana Patrick. “I could not believe this would happen right here.”
Diana Patrick says her grandma Bessie Taylor was the kindest woman she knew. She said she loved everyone around her and wanted to make others smile.
“My grandma was the sweetest lady alive," she said.
Taylor had dementia, and Patrick says she spent two years at Cimarron Pointe. Taylor passed away in December.
“You really hope and expect that they’re gonna get the best care possible,” she said.
Today, Mannford police arrested certified nursing assistant Senite Smith for complaints of abuse by a caretaker and sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
An affidavit says Smith texted photos of a nude man to his friend saying he pushed him in the shower and “liked the smell of his blood.”
It goes on to say he slapped a man “out of frustration at least five times,” and would run cold water over a woman until she yelled. It says he would steal morphine from patients.
“It makes me want to cry, thinking about not only my grandma, but the other people here,” she said.
Patrick said she grew close to the other residents because she would visit at least three times a week.
The affidavit says Smith worked there for at least a year.
Patrick just wants answers for the abused patients.
“We have to take care of our elderly people,” Patrick said. “If we don't, who is going to?”
Police say they expect to arrest three other men for the crimes.
They believe seven patients were abused over the past several months.