Union Loses To Broken Arrow, First Home Loss Since 1986
TULSA, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow may have knocked off the Tigers last year, but Union owns the rivalry historically and hasn't lost to the Tigers at home since 1986. These two teams figure to be in the state title conversation all year long.
Defense controlled the game's first half for both teams.
Union struggled to gain any kind of momentum. Broken Arrow, leading by 7 early, ends up finding another touchdown to bring the scores 14 to nothing.
For the first time in 30 years, Broken Arrow wins in Union's house.