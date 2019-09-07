News
1 Sent To Hospital After Fire At River Glenn Townhomes In Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - One woman is in the hospital after an overnight apartment fire in Tulsa.
The Tulsa Fire Department responded to the fire at the River Glenn Townhomes near 63rd and Riverside around 4 am Saturday morning. They say when they arrived at the scene, the apartment was fully engulfed and that several units were damaged.
Firefighters say multiple residents have been displaced.
"We have one unit that is a total loss, fully involved when we arrived, flames from floor to ceiling and two joining apartments that suffered some smoke and water damage," said TFD Capt. Jose Ariza.
The cause is yet to be determined, but firefighters are just glad everyone made it out.