2 Victims Recovering After Jumping From Building In Tulsa Apartment Fire
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are in the hospital after jumping out of a burning two-story apartment unit.
The fire happened at River Glenn Townhomes near 63rd and Peoria early Saturday morning. Tulsa firefighters say they got several calls and responded to the fire around 4 a.m.
Firefighters say when they arrived at the scene, the apartment was fully engulfed.
"We have one unit that is a total loss, fully involved when we arrived, flames from floor to ceiling and two joining apartments that suffered some smoke and water damage," Capt. Jose Ariza told a News on 6 crew at the scene.
Tulsa fire PIO Andy Little tells News on 6 two people in the apartment jumped from the second floor and had been taken to nearby hospitals. "We want people to know that they should do what they need to do to keep themselves safe, but to also keep those doors shut and call 9-1-1 and let us save them," says Little, "because that is what we are trained to do."
Several units were damaged and multiple residents are displaced. We spoke to a mother and two kids who live next door. They didn't want to go on camera, but said their apartment has significant smoke damage and they are getting assistance from the Red Cross.
"Often times you have smoke and water damage in the surrounding units," says Little. "Our crews were very effective in their attack and we are thankful no one in those other units were injured and it very easily could have gone that direction."
The cause is yet to be determined.