Fist Fight Ends With Shots Fired, Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are still searching or a suspect after a man was shot outside the Big Easy Lounge near 61st and Peoria.
Officers say several shots were fired and the victim was hit in the torso. Officers say the suspect and victim may have gotten into a first fight before the shots were fired.
"We're still working out exactly what it's about or why it happened. Given that it stemmed from a fight, there are a lot of possibilities. We don't know if the victim knew the shooter or not, we're still working on interviewing him. There's a lot of ground yet to cover, it's early," said TPD Capt. Malcolm Wightman.
If you have any information regarding this crime you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918) 585-5209