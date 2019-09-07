News
Mayor Bynum Pulls Plans To Create Office Of Independent Monitor
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has confirmed to News On 6 that he is pulling plans to create an Office of Independent Monitor for the police department.
In a note to City Council, Bynum said the effort did not have the support of the whole council.
He also noted that some think the OIM would not do enough to earn trust in the community.
According to the mayor, an alternative plan is in the works. Bynum plans to present the new plan to the council later this month.
This is a developing story.