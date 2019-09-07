News
Tulsa Nonprofit Holds Sale To Help People In Need
A Tulsa nonprofit is providing access to bikes to those who need help getting around.
Tulsa Hub held a major sale Saturday. The organization refurbishes bikes and equipment and gives them to those in need.
"You see people walking - it's a hundred degrees outside. If they're walking - it takes an hour to get to work. It takes too long to get to a grocery store if you're in a food desert," said Patrick Hayes with Tulsa Hub.
Saturday, the nonprofit sold dozens of bikes at prices below retail value to support their mission.
