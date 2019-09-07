News
Tulsa Man Helps With Hurricane Dorian Recovery In Bahamas
A Tulsa doctor who grew up in the Bahamas is helping with the recovery effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
Dr. Roy Pinder said he had friends who lost their lives, and other friends and family who have lost their homes.
"This is a generational thing. How do you begin to - the things that you built all these years that went away in a mater of 36 to 48 hours?" Pinder said.
Pinder has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the relief efforts. If you'd like to donate, click here.
