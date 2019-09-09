According to researchers, the dinosaur was an adult measuring 8 meters (over 26 feet) long. They estimated its weight as either about 4.5 U.S. tons, if it walked on two legs, or 5.8 U.S. tons, if it walked on all four.

The study helps connect the dots to the origin of the Edmontosaurini clade of dinosaurs and how it may have migrated across North America to Asia, which were connected at the time by present-day Alaska.

The research also suggests the dinosaur's ancestors seemed to prefer coastal areas, a rare habitat for dinosaurs during that period. The ocean habitat may have played an important role in the diversification of the hadrosaurids in its early evolution.