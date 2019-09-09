This should be the hottest day of the week with highs moving into the mid-90s along with heat index values around 100. The thermal structure of the atmosphere will slowly change over the next few days as mid-level heights will lower resulting in daytime highs also slowly dropping a few degrees. No significant cooling is expected but some relatively cooler air will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning along the northside of the late week cold front. Showers and storms will become possible along this boundary with the best chance currently residing from late Thursday night into Friday morning through midday. Highs behind the boundary should top-out in the mid-80s Friday under mostly cloudy conditions. Unfortunately, it appears midlevel ridding will arrive this weekend with increasing temps back near 90 or even slightly higher into early next week before additional storm chances arrive for the middle of the following week.