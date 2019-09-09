News
1 Arrested After Chase, Crashing Into Holland Hall Fence
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers arrested one person after a chase that ended in a crash near Holland Hall.
OHP said the chase started near 21st Street and Garnett and then ended with the driver crashing into a fence at Holland Hall.
Troopers said it started with a traffic stop because the driver didn't have their headlights on.
OHP said the driver took off, and the chase lasted several minutes before the driver crashed.
Troopers said there were three people in the vehicle but, right now, there is only one person in custody.
Troopers said the two other people in the car ran off.