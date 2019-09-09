Man Arrested After Kicking Through Apartment Wall during Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is facing charges after Tulsa police said he broke into an apartment in the middle of the day.
Monday morning that suspect is in the Tulsa County jail, after police said the man kicked in an apartment door to get inside.
The arrest report said officers surrounded the apartments near 23rd Street and Southwest Blvd Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
It also said Maurice Beasley stuck his head out an upstairs window before he kicked his way through an attic wall to get to another apartment.
The report said, at one point, Beasley was in attic space over a child's room.
The arrest report said the people who lived in that apartment scared him off, so he never dropped down into the child's room.
Police said Beasley kicked his way through three more apartments before officers arrested him inside a vacant apartment.
The report said another man was with Beasley, but it's not clear if he got away or if officers arrested him.
Beasley is facing second degree burglary and breaking and entering charges. He has a court date set for next week.