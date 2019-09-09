President Trump Calls Off Meeting With Taliban, President Of Afghanistan
The White House is defending its decision to invite Taliban leaders to a summit at Camp David over the weekend.
President Trump took to Twitter to reveal that senior leaders of the Taliban had been invited to Camp David along with the President of Afghanistan.
The summit was aimed at fulfilling one of President Trump's key campaign promises: ending the nearly 18-year-old war against the Taliban.
But the talks were called off when a U.S. soldier died in a suicide bombing in Kabul on Thursday.
"[W]hen he saw that they couldn't deliver on the reduction in violence commitments that they had made, he said there's no sense in having this meeting" said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In response, democrats criticized the administrations failed peace plan.
In a statement, the Taliban claimed the suspension of talks will harm the U.S. the most saying in part "It will damage its reputation, and unmask its anti-peace policy to the world even more."
Right now, it's unclear when negotiations with the Taliban might resume.
14,000 U.S. military personnel are currently stationed in Afghanistan.