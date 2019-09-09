4 People Missing After Cargo Ship Capsizes
Four people are still missing after a cargo ship capsized near Brunswick, Georgia.
The massive cargo ship overturned in Saint Simons Sound early Sunday morning.
20 people were rescued from the ship, but four people are still missing.
A local newspaper reported Coast Guard crews heard tapping from the hull, suggesting those four crew members are still alive; but, the rescue mission Sunday had to be put on hold when officials say the ship caught fire and it became too dangerous.
The ship was carrying more than 4,200 vehicles. Officials are still investigating why it capsized.
Monday morning, the port is closed as the search and rescue effort continues.
Officials say it's unknown if weather conditions caused the ship to overturn.
The ship was headed to Baltimore, and officials say it's registered owner is a South Korean company.