TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a driver after a short chase just West of downtown Tulsa. 

Police say they tried to pull Tylor Campbell over around 3 a.m. Monday, but he sped off.

Officers say Campbell ended up stuck in a construction zone near 2nd Street and Rosedale and stopped.

Police arrested Campbell at the scene.

There was also an adult passenger and a juvenile in the vehicle but neither were arrested.