News
1 Arrested After Tulsa Chase Ends In A Construction Zone
Monday, September 9th 2019, 8:56 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a driver after a short chase just West of downtown Tulsa.
Police say they tried to pull Tylor Campbell over around 3 a.m. Monday, but he sped off.
Officers say Campbell ended up stuck in a construction zone near 2nd Street and Rosedale and stopped.
Police arrested Campbell at the scene.
There was also an adult passenger and a juvenile in the vehicle but neither were arrested.