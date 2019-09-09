'Tulsa Night Out' Helps Citizens Get Better Acquainted With First Responders
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans are encouraged to get outside to know your neighbors in a special event called Tulsa Night Out.
Karen Gilbert from Tulsa Crime Stoppers joined News On 6 to talk about how you can get involved.
"Make the commitment to get outside and socialize with your neighbors and local first responders with a neighborhood event that promotes safety and combats crime through family-friendly parties, picnics, cookouts and other social gatherings over one designated evening."
"We would like for them to go to our website TulsaCrimeStoppers.org and register their neighborhood association with us," said Gilbert. "Once they register, let us know who's coordinating the party and where the party is going to happen. We'll put together a list and then we'll send it on to police, fire, and the mayor so that they can get out there and visit residents."
To register your neighborhood email info@okcpn.org
Tulsa Night Out is on Sept. 18th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click Here For More Details