Sand Springs Police Release Video From Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police Department released video from a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place September 1. Robert Desjarlais Jr., 49, was shot and killed following a pursuit southwest of Prattville.
Sand Springs Police said Lt. Kevin O'Keefe was pursuing Desjarlais Jr., and when the pursuit ended near 145th West Avenue and 61st Street South, the officer fatally shot and killed the suspect.
In the video, Police Chief Mike Carter said you can see the suspect refuse to follow several commands to stop before driving at the patrol car and crushing the officer between his patrol car and the suspect's vehicle.
Chief Carter said they withheld the video until Monday, September 9 at the request of Desjarlais Jr.'s family. The family requested the video not be released until after his funeral.
O'Keefe has 20 years of service and has never before used deadly force, according to SSPD. He was evaluated at a hospital following the incident but was not seriously injured.
O'Keefe fired four shots, a news release states.