Tulsa Transit Restructuring Bus Routes For First Time In 15 Years
TULSA, Oklahoma - In just two weeks Tulsa Transit will be restructuring bus routes around the city to help shorten travel time for customers.
On Monday they started helping bus riders learn their new routes. Tulsa Transit says they provide 9,000 bus trips a day, but they haven't updated their bus system in 15 years.
Starting on September 23rd, the routes will change for almost all customers. Tulsa Transit says the main reason for the change is they realized that picking up riders, then bringing them into downtown and then taking them back out to their destination was making travel times longer.
With the new system, riders will be able to connect at different bus stops to avoid coming into downtown if they don't need to.
"Our city changes and Tulsa Transit hadn't so we are aware of that and we know we need to start keeping on top of that," said Liann Alfaro.
Tulsa Transit will be offering free fares from September 23rd to the 29th as people learn their new routes. For a full map of all the new bus routes go to tulsatransit.org.