1st Ever Tulsa Developmental Disabilities Awareness Rally Set For Tuesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - "All Abilities, One Community" is the theme of the first ever Tulsa Developmental Disabilities Awareness Rally planned for Guthrie Green Tuesday evening, September 10.
The event will serve to inform parents, caregivers and the community about services available and the positive impact people with developmental disabilities and people on the Autism scale have on the Tulsa community.
Representatives from many service providers will be present including the hosts of the event: A New Leaf, Inc., Soaring On Hope, A Pediatric Therapy and Autism Center, Bridges, Goodwill, Oklahoma People First and TARC.
There will be guardianship attorneys, service agencies, family resource agencies and more.
Don't miss it, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Guthrie Green.