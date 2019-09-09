 
TULSA, Oklahoma -
 
 
 

Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly July shooting.

Officers need help finding Diamanta Tibbs who is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.  She is suspected of shooting Soconda Boyd in the parking lot of a convenience store near Apache and MLK on July 23rd.

 
 
 
 

If you have any information regarding Diamanta Tibbs, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-5209. The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes. You may remain anonymous if you choose.