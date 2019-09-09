News
Crime Stoppers: Tulsa Woman Wanted For Murder And Assault
Monday, September 9th 2019, 1:37 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly July shooting.
Officers need help finding Diamanta Tibbs who is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. She is suspected of shooting Soconda Boyd in the parking lot of a convenience store near Apache and MLK on July 23rd.
If you have any information regarding Diamanta Tibbs, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-5209. The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes. You may remain anonymous if you choose.