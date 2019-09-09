Suspect Shot By Police During Chase In NW OKC; Shooting Victim Has Died, Police Confirm
A shooting suspect was shot Monday during a police chase in northwest Oklahoma City.
The initial shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 12900 block of Stonecrest Lane near Council Road and NW 122nd Street.
Officers said they think the suspect shot a female victim in a domestic-related assault.
The shooting victim died, police said.
Police chased a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle through multiple neighborhoods in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect was thought to be armed and dangerous.
The vehicle drove into a business park near NW 122nd Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
When the suspect vehicle was attempting to drive back onto MacArthur Boulevard, several officers blocked the the vehicle's way and police put down stop sticks. The vehicle's driver's door opened, the vehicle drove up onto a curb and the driver got out with something in his right hand. Officers shot the suspect.
It is unclear what the suspect's condition is at this time.
No officers were injured during the chase.
