Mayor Bynum Drops Plan For Independent Monitor Of TPD
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says he is reworking a plan for a new city office to monitor police.
The initial plan was controversial police said it went too far some in the community said not far enough. The mayor asked the council to delay a vote to create the office; the council agreed to the delay but as drafted so far, the proposal was unlikely to have been approved by the council anyway.
The mayor proposed creating what's called an "office of independent monitor" to review police investigations of their own actions and recommend policy changes. The office would not have direct oversight of police that responsibility would remain with the police chief.
"There's other options that can provide us answers and provide oversight without funding an entirely new department and I think that was a big thing for all of us," said Tulsa City Councilor Connie Dodson.
Mayor Bynum told councilors he would have a new proposal ready to discuss on September 25th. On Monday the Police FOP chair said officers are eager to discuss the idea with the mayor, but they haven't seen the new proposal.