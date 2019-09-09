News
'Just Between Friends' Event Allows Parents To Buy Children's Items At Low Prices
Monday, September 9th 2019, 4:37 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Just Between Friends is happening right now at Expo Square and it's the event parents wait all year for.
The event gives parents a chance to get their hands on virtually new kids clothes, toys, pack n plays, all the stuff you need if you have kiddos! You may not believe some of the prices in the video above.
