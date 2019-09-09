News
Tulsa Police: Man Shoots At Neighbor Over Noise Complaint
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is behind bars after Tulsa Police say a noise complaint escalated into a shooting. Officers say it happened Saturday at the Country Club Apartments near West Pine and Denver.
Investigators say Dijion Mastin tried to kick in his neighbor's apartment door. They say he left and came back with a rifle and shot at his neighbor.
Police say Mastin ran off before officers got there. He was arrested Monday on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.