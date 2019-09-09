Self-Proclaimed 'Modern Day Bonnie & Clyde' Arrested In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A couple who referred to themselves as a "modern day Bonnie and Clyde" have been arrested in Tulsa.
U.S. Marshals arrested Jacob Welch and Krystal Magee Friday night after both were wanted on a crime spree spanning multiple states.
"We swept up on them pretty quick,” John Gage said, with the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force.
Gage said they got a tip last week that the couple may be stopping at a motel in Tulsa. Using that information, the task force set up near 31st and Mingo, and waited for them.
"We were anticipating them to try and flee in the vehicles, but we hit them so fast they had nothing to do,” Gage said.
Gage said law enforcement across the country started catching on to the couple in early August after a string of robberies and burglaries.
Over several weeks, investigators said the couple robbed people, businesses and firearm dealers in at least five states - West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama.
They could be connected to more unsolved crimes in other states.
"There's numerous [crimes], probably unreported, they're still looking into,” said Gage.
Gage said they also found drugs and stolen guns inside their car. He said it could have ended much worse.
"With the assault rifles and pistols they had, I don't think they were planning to go down very easy,” said Gage.