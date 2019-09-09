News
Help Name Oklahoma Aquarium's Loggerhead Sea Turtle
Monday, September 9th 2019, 6:41 PM CDT
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Aquarium needs your help. The staff there is trying to come up with a name for a sea turtle.
The loggerhead sea turtle recently turned 25.
You have until October 1st to come up with a name.
Staff at the aquarium will select their five favorites, then visitors can vote for the best one. The person who submits the winning name will win a special prize.
You can enter the contest by visiting the Oklahoma Aquarium's website.