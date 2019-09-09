Okmulgee Co. Triple Homicide Has Neighbors Concerned
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Deputies are still investigating after three family members were found dead in a home near Beggs.
Neighbors said they're scared and essentially in lockdown mode as the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office works to figure out who killed them. They say the family was very nice and kept to themselves.
Investigators say 65-year old Jack Chandler, his wife 69-year old Evelyn Chandler and their daughter, 43-year old Tiffany Eichor, were found dead in the home.
"We got a 911 call from a family member who stated he had just found his members of his family deceased inside his home," Investigator Aaron Swayze said.
The three had all been shot.
We heard from some of the family members at the home. This is just off of Highway 75 northeast of Beggs. None of them wanted to talk with us but did say they are grieving while going through this very tough time.
News On 6 was there Saturday night as crime scene detectives combed through the house looking for evidence.
The sheriff's office doesn't have any suspects yet, but they're working closely with the District 25 Violent Crimes Task Force.
"We don't believe that this is a random act, we believe this is an isolated incident. If anyone knows anything, give us a call, tell us what they know. What little bit somebody has they may think is nothing, could be something to break this case open," Swayze said.
Neighbors tell us they won't be able to breathe easily until the person responsible is caught.
If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's tipline at 918-516-8332.