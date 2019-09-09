Catoosa Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Thousands Worth Of Saddles & Other Equipment
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Catoosa Police are searching for a person they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of saddles, some of them custom made from a trailer at the Tulsa Stockyards.
"I don't know if he was selling cattle or horses, but he had a stock trailer with him and when he came back out, they had noticed his door was open and when he got in there he had three saddles that were pretty priceless to him missing," said Catoosa Police Officer Brent Colbert.
Colbert says witnesses at the stockyards told them they saw a maroon truck with a trailer, pull up and sit next to the victim's trailer.
"The Stockyards are one of our bigger businesses in town, so on the nights that they have these auctions, they are extremely busy out there. For someone to brazenly break in to somebody's truck or trailer while this is going on, is just absolutely crazy to me," said Colbert.
Police say three saddles were stolen, so were bridles and reins.
"For a monetary value, they are probably four to five thousand dollars but to him they are priceless,” said Colbert, "These are some saddles he won through some competitions he has been in while involved in the rodeo business."
Now police are using information from witnesses to track down leads. Officers say they are hoping, someone in town will recognize the saddles and help them get the gear back into the hands of the owner.
"Some of these are custom made too, so they are going to be unique and stand out," said Colbert.
If you have any information that could help police with this case call the Catoosa Police Department.