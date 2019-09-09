Jenks Public Schools Create Tip Line App As Concerns Rise For Student Safety
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Public Schools have created an app that will help keep their campus safer as mass shootings become more of a threat.
The app called "Trojan Tip Line" will allow members of the school community to anonymously share important safety information with school administrators. Jenks Public Schools is saying this app will help them take responsibility for the safety of their school, buses, students, and facilities.
Users on the app will be completely anonymous, so the sender will never be identified.
"This is the language that these kids speak now. Everybody has a phone and so it's really simple for them to be able to submit this information, and feel like they are playing a part in keeping our school safe," said Rob Loeber, Director of Communications for Jenks Public Schools.
Parents and students can download the app on the iTunes Store or Google Play Store.