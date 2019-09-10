LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft Corp., said it is disappointed in the decision and evaluating options for an appeal. HiQ did not immediately respond for a message by the Associated Press for comment Monday.

Orin Kerr, a law professor at the University of California at Berkeley called the ruling a "major decision for the open internet."

"It doesn't establish that scraping websites is completely legal, but it goes a long way toward establishing that it's not a federal crime," he said.

The decision, he added, means that, while a hacker could be arrested for breaking into a website, a person "can't be arrested and prosecuted just for visiting it."