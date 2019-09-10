Henryetta Voters To Decide On Nearly $1 Million Bond To Fund New School Buses
HENRYETTA, Oklahoma - Voters in Henryetta will decide on a nearly $1 million bond that would pay for a new fleet of school buses.
The superintendent says most of the buses are almost 20-years old and they've had numerous breakdowns over the last few years.
The superintendent says the cost to keep them running is too expensive.
Henryetta Public Schools has spent more than $130,000 on repairs over the last three years.
In Tuesday's bond election, the district is asking voters to approve $980,000 for seven buses, including a special needs bus with a wheelchair lift, and two SUVs, which would be used for smaller trips.
The new buses would have the 360 camera system, which would give bus drivers a better look at what's happening inside and outside the bus and would also have strobe lights on top.
Voters can cast their ballot from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.