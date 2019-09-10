All Crew Member Rescued From Capsized Cargo Ship
All 24 people on board a massive cargo ship that capsized Sunday in Georgia have been rescued.
The last four people were trapped for more than 30 hours before being rescued.
23 crew members and one pilot were on the massive cargo ship when it overturned shortly after leaving a Georgia port on Sunday.
The Coast Guard rescued 20 crew members before smoke and fire suspended the mission.
The Coast Guard said on Monday the remaining four crew members began tapping on the steel to let rescue teams know where they were.
"When we found out last night that the tapping was coming back and that they had it consistently through the night, that made all the difference in the world" said Captain John Reed.
The Coast Guard drilled holes into the ship to pass food and water to the men.
The South Korean company that owns the cargo ship said it is working with the Coast Guard on limiting any damage to the environment.
The cause of the capsize is still under investigation.