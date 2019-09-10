Oklahoma Joins 47 States In New Google Investigation
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma is joining 47 other states as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico in new investigations into Google.
Attorneys general from across the country want to know whether the tech giant is illegally spying on users. It's one of the first major investigations into the company that touches nearly every part of American life. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading the nationwide probe. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has signed on but hasn't commented publicly about the investigation yet.
In a news conference, Paxton said the early part of the investigation will focus on online advertising and data collection. Google has invested about $3 billion into Oklahoma. In just the past year the company spent $500 million to improve Pryor's data center which employs more than 500 Oklahomans. That investment is part of a $600 million investment.
It's unclear if the investigation could have any impact on that investment or those employees. California and Alabama are the only states that haven't joined the investigation.
The Department of Justice is also investigating Google and Facebook for similar antitrust allegations.
