News
Carbon Neutral Fundraiser For Sustainable Tulsa Coming To Cain's Ballroom
TULSA, Oklahoma - Community partners such as Cain's Ballroom, Up With Trees, and PSO WindChoice are helping Sustainable Tulsa stay green for their annual fundraiser.
The fundraiser, Recharge, is an educational event immersing guests in the world of sustainability including food, silent auction, entertainment and more.
Recharge is next weekend September 21st and Cain's Ballroom. Tickets are $100. Click Here For More Details